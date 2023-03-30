Assos launches new lunar-inspired jerseys: The Interstellar Capsule

On Thursday, Assos launched a limited collection of jerseys, called the Interstellar Capsule, using the RS racing fit and the GT regular fit. According to the Swiss clothing brand, the graphics are “inspired by the unnatural surfaces, shapes, and colours of a lunar world.”

The men’s line uses the Equipe RS and Mille GT jerseys. The first is a tight, race-fit jersey. It’s lightweight and using a “second-skin” aero fit, comes in 3D Space Silver graphics. It’s designed for a racer who wants to stand out in fresh, unique colours.

The second collection is more relaxed for the everyday rider. The everyday Assos road jersey comes in Moon Sand, Titan Green, and Cosmic Rosé.

The women’s jerseys use the Dyora RS and Uma GT fit.

Assos Equipe RS EQUIPE RS Jersey S9 TARGA – Interstellar, $280

Assos MILLE GT Jersey C2 EVO – Interstellar, $165

Assos DYORA RS Jersey S9 TARGA – Interstellar, $280