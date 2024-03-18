Ava Holmgren second at Stage 4 of Tour de Normandie

Ava Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) finished off a great debut in her new WorldTour team, taking second at the final stage of the Tour de Normandie on Sunday. The Canadian was part of a 6-person breakaway that took off early. Josie Nelson (DSM-Firmenich-PostNl) won the day, and Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X), part of the escape, would take the GC from Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek). The Dutchwoman was knocked down to third.

At one point, the break had three minutes, but by the last lap that was down to one minute. The last stage was 138.5 km from Villers-Bocage to Caen.

Holmgren was very satisfied with her result, and was pleased about her first pro stage race. “t was an incredible week of learning from the team,” she said. “I couldn’t have expected to finish off my longest race with a podium. I have to mention that I am so impressed by the team’s perseverance. This is truly an unforgettable first race for me in the pro peloton!”

🏆 Victoria de Josie Nelson en la última etapa del Tour de Normandia 👊 Se ha impuesto a Ava Holmgren y a Mie Bjørndal Ottestad 🔝 Ottestad se lleva la general 🎥 Tour de Normandia #EsenciaCiclista pic.twitter.com/R4jS6egtUL — Esencia Ciclista (@EsenciaCiclista) March 17, 2024

Holmgren finished 25th overall. Other Canadians include DNA Cycling’s Sarah Van Dam coming in 28th, her teammates Nadia Gontova and Sara Poidevin in 28th and 38th, respectively.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com