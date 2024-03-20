B.C. cyclist in critical condition after contracting flesh-eating disease from saddle sore

A cyclist from B.C. contracted Necrotizing Fasciitis, commonly known as a flesh-eating disease, from a saddle sore while riding in California. Ryan Busto, 41, is in critical condition and remains in a medically induced coma in the ICU at La Jolla San Diego, according to the Daily Hive.

On Sunday, Busto’s fellow cyclists convened for a ride in his honour in Vancouver.

“Ryan is an incredible human being and a great friend,” Joanie Caron said. “I was present at our training camp in San Diego. The day after the camp, I visited Ryan just before heading to the airport. He was feeling unwell, experiencing flu-like symptoms, and mentioned a wound. I took him to the clinic before departing for the airport, believing he had a minor infection.”

Preparing for the race season

Busto and a team of cyclists were preparing for the upcoming race season in San Diego. He is a helicopter maintenance engineer, and married with two daughters. According to information on HealthLinkBC‘s website, Necrotizing Fasciitis can originate from an infection in a small cut or bruise. And although rare, it is very serious. About one out of every four individuals infected with Necrotizing Fasciitis dies from it.

Saddle sores typically manifest as irritations localized in the area where your body contacts the saddle. They arise from continual pressure or chafing from the saddle and can range from a mildly bothersome red bump to a severe bloody abrasion. Not every cyclist encounters saddle sores, but for those who do, a day or two off the bike to address the bacteria-filled pore usually aids in healing the wound. This lesser-discussed (and somewhat unpleasant) aspect of cycling is a reality for many cyclists, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

Treating saddles sores

“Remember two things, clean and dry,” Consummate Athlete’s Molly Hurford advises.

Hurford is an expert on the subject, having written “Saddle, Sore: Ride Comfortable, Ride Happy”

“Really, most saddle sores will heal on their own when they’re minor or fresh. Your goal is to keep that area clean with a gentle soap, and maybe a bit of a Polysporin or other antibacterial ointment, and let it breathe as much as possible,” Hurford says. “So that means wearing something that keeps things airy down there like boxers or a long skirt!”

Slowly improving

An update on Busto’s condition was shared at his fundraiser on Saturday, indicating a 30 per cent improvement in his heart function.

“An inspiring update on Ryan’s journey: Since the successful removal of the ECMO machine two days ago, today brings yet another significant milestone. His heart function had improved to approximately 30 per cent, a testament to his remarkable strength. While his medical team grapples with the intricacies of his case, they are amazed with his progress. In a rare moment, Ryan briefly opened his eyes, filling the room with hope and gratitude. Despite facing more surgeries, recent tests reveal his heart function has increased even further to 47 per cent. The outpouring of support and generosity from the community overwhelms us. Your kindness sustains us through these challenging times. Thank you for standing by Ryan’s side.

Additionally, he briefly opened his eyes. “The overwhelming support and generosity from the community sustain us through these challenging times,” Tara Rosenberg, the fundraiser organizer posted.

A GoFundme page has been initiated to support the family with medical expenses, which exceed the coverage provided by his insurance, as stated by a family friend. As of Wednesday, $114,644 has been raised, with a target of $500,000.