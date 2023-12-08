Bahrain-Victorious debuts 2024 kit, replaces red with white

On Friday, Bahrain-Victorious debuted its striking new 2024 kit, which is based on their special Tour de France 2023 design.

The jersey retains the teal elements which symbolize the hues of the shallow waters of the “two seas,” for the pearling beds around the kingdom. The incorporation of gold accents pays homage to the team’s establishment in 2017, emphasizing the pearl white motif in the design.

The Alé design is quite different from the red versions which the team has worn since 2017.

“Along with the gold touches, the team returns to its foundation, switching back to navy blue from black, ” the team said in a statement. “With the connotations around black and carbon, this is more than just a mere colour change; it represents a commitment from the team and our partners to reducing our carbon footprint, aligning with the UCI’s mandate for teams to cut emissions by 2030.”

In addition to a fresh color palette, the hashtag #rideforgino is displayed just below the primary team logo as a tribute to the late Gino Mäder. The Swiss cyclist died after crashing on a descent during the 2023 home Tour de Suisse.

You can see the new kit in action in a month when the team starts its season in January at the Tour Down Under.