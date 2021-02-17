Banksy bike art sold for ‘six figures’

In October 2020, Banksy, a renowned British street artist claimed a pieced of art outside of Avi Hair & Beauty Salon in Nottingham, England.

On Wednesday afternoon the mural was sold for ‘six figures’, according to the BBC.

Fatima’s bike

Banksy’s Instagram post about the art originally referenced a controversial British government run poster campaign. The advertisements suggested people like a ballerina named Fatima should ‘Rethink. Reskill. Reboot.’ and train for a new job in tech.

The mural depicts a girl hula-hooping with a bike tire next to an old chained up bike. The silver bike is missing its rear wheel, and the tire the girl uses to hula-hoop matches the front tire of the old commuter.

Theft panic

Days after the mural was put up, the saddle of the bike was stolen.

The next month the entire bike went missing, prompting what was likely an unprecedented amount of panic over a missing broken commuter bike. As it turns out, the reports of theft were incorrect. The Nottingham Project, a group with plans to rejuvenate the Nottingham city centre, were pleased to announced that the bike was removed for “safe keeping”.

Street art to gallery art

On Feb. 17, around 5:00 GMT, residents reported a “slab of brick” was cut from the wall and the Banksy piece was removed. Gallery owner John Brandler told the BBC that he paid a “six-figure sum” for the piece. He plans to preserve it and put it on display.

Local shop-owner Alex Mitchell-Messam said he was sad to see the artwork go. “It was great, bringing new faces to the area and having a vibrant effect,” he told the BBC.

Nottingham resident Jasinya Powell also expressed her disappointment at the artwork being sold. “It’s capitalism at its finest – it’s all about the Benjamins at the end of the day,” she told the BBC. “It got people talking about Raleigh, about Nottingham, about what the city has produced and done.”