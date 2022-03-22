BC Superweek pro cycling series goes on hiatus

The BC Superweek organizes announced on Tuesday that they have made the difficult decision to put the professional cycling series on hiatus until 2023.

Like so many other events that have been affected by COVID-19, the BC Superweek races require significant planning and resources, and as communities continue to navigate the impacts of the pandemic, there is still a great deal of uncertainty in regards to event sponsorship and international travel for race participants.

Those hurdles made it difficult for race organizers to make the essential preparations to host a BC Superweek series this July. However, the City of Burnaby has indicated that it will host the Giro di Burnaby in some form this summer as an independent event.

The Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby, PoCo Grand Prix, and Tour de White Rock look forward to reconvening over the next 10 months with an eye on bringing world-class professional cycling back to the Lower Mainland in 2023.