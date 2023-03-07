Better late than never: climber Domenico Pozzovivo joins Israel-Premier Tech

Venerable Italian climber Domenico Pozzovivo has finally found a home for 2023, inking a deal with Israel-Premier Tech. He had been tied to the ProTeam squad for over a week and was hoping to be on the start line of the Race of the Two Seas, Tirreno-Adriatico, on Monday. The addition of Pozzovivo brings Israel-Premier Tech up to 30 members, the highest among the ProTeams. All the WorldTeams have 28-30 riders.

✍🏼 Welcome to IPT, Domenico Pozzovivo! The news no one saw coming 😉 “Starting a little bit later than usual but with the same motivation,” says the 40-year-old Italian. Read more 👉 https://t.co/IB1Bwut9MY #YallaIPT #RacingForChange pic.twitter.com/cmBpQs50KM — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) March 7, 2023

The 40-year-old was signed late last season too, not joining Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux until February. Before that he had raced for two years with South African squad Qhubeka-NextHash after a stint with Bahrain-Victorious.

Pozzovivo started his pro career in 2005 with Italian second-division side Ceramica Panaria – Navigare. In 23 Grand Tour starts, Pozzovivo can claim eight top-10 finishes, including fifth in the Giro d’Italia twice and eighth in the Giro last season. He took a Giro stage in 2012. He has also had stage triumphs in the Tour de Suisse and Volta a Catalunya, and he beat Damiano Cunego for the 2012 Tour of the Alps title (then called the Giro del Trentino).

Pozzo will contest the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali on March 21 and the Giro.