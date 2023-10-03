Bicicletta Vancouver gets a fresh start with new owners

On Tuesday, there was some exciting news from Vancouver. CSL Sports Ltd. has scooped up all the cool stuff from La Bicicletta. And guess what? They’re keeping the name “Bicicletta” and the website will continue to be bicicletta.cc.

CSL consists of Alex Conconi, Malcolm Steenburgh, and Taylor Little, three Vancouverites who also happen to be hardcore cyclists. Steenburgh is stepping in as the Interim-CEO with Conconi as the chairman of the board.

“We aim to make Bicicletta Canada’s most welcoming and helpful experience for aspirational and competitive cyclists, both in person and online,” Steenburgh said. “Our plan is to move beyond the stereotype that only hardcore racers can appreciate a premium experience, and seek to open our doors to the larger community of passionate cyclists who engage with the sport in their own way.”

The old owners are also sticking around on transition contracts to help CSL get the show back on the road.

The new ownership group has some familiar names on their side including former Canadian pro cyclists Ryan Anderson and Rob Britton, along with other cycling industry experts. They plan to build strong partnerships with vendors.

Alex Conconi said that, “It was clear to us that Bicicletta was an iconic mainstay in the community and thanks to a successful digital transition during the pandemic it had built a national following. And while scaling challenges led to the previous ownership filing for creditor protection, we believe that together we can restore the brand’s heritage and are looking forward to the challenge.”

CSL plans to open a physical store, as well. They have a spot nearly locked down in East Vancouver, and are working hard to get it ready. As far as brands, the company is still building up their inventory, but you can expect some familiar names as well as some newcomers.