Biking Lawyer’s mic cut after asking Toronto councillor to denounce recent anti-cyclist language

On Tuesday, David Shellnutt, a.k.a The Biking Lawyer, attended a city of Toronto meeting to ask Councillor Stephen Holyday to denounce some anti-cyclist words spoken at a recent meeting about bike lanes. However, as soon as he began speaking, Holyday cut him off.

On Feb. 28, A town hall meeting was hosted by Councillor Stephen Holyday to brief residents in the west part of town on the City of Toronto’s cycling plan. However, the meeting quickly went south with wars of words between cycling advocates and those opposed to bike lanes. One local in particular had some nasty comments for those who ride bikes.

Disturbing comments from resident about cyclists

As Shellnutt explained that, “Since the Etobicoke Town Hall hosted by Cllr Stephen Holyday wherein a participant was allowed to threaten to ‘run over’ cyclists who got in his way, the Councillor has refused to apologize or condemn this behavior.”

The local likened a road where he sees cyclists to The Tour de France. He said the riders get in his way and slow him down. “Personally, I’d like to run them over,” the man said, “To get them out of my way.”

You can watch his remarks in the video below.

Our letter to @stephenholyday calling on him to publicly denounce anti-cyclist violence incited by his latest cycling network town hall. Should any cyclist be targeted & injured following this event in Etobicoke, blame may fall at your feet #BikeTO: https://t.co/vT5lTHlwcp pic.twitter.com/Ucd7LVseBx — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) March 1, 2024

No statement denouncing the comments and threats of violence

The cycling advocate said that despite letters and emails from multiple community members, he has not heard a statement denouncing the troubling words. After Holyday shut Shellnutt’s mic, he asked how his question related to the Service Excellence Committee.

Shellnut explained that the Service Excellence Committee is supposed to deal with complaints and customer service for the city. “He has ignored all the complaints about this Feb 28 Town Hall. We thought this was a fitting venue to hold him to account. According to Shellnutt, Holyday cut him off several more times.

“Finally, they cut my mic and I can’t be heard demanding an apology, which I did, politely but firmly,” he said. “He shut down the meeting and called security, even though I was polite and non-combative.”

Shellnutt not allowed to continue to speak

When the meeting re-started, Shellnutt was not allowed to continue his remarks. The Biking Lawyer wasn’t the only person to confront Holyday to condemn the comments from the Town Hall. Jess Spieker was the second speaker. Spieker is from Friends and Families For Safe Streets. She was also cut off.

Our mic was silenced, the meeting stopped & security called, but @FFSafeStreets did get to ask him to apologize for staying silent during these threats & denounce them. He refused. Thanks to Perks & Cheng who stepped in to overrule @stephenholyday‘s attempts to silence Jess 2/4 pic.twitter.com/kyPIRjtoj8 — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) March 19, 2024



After that, Councillor Gord Perks asked to put the relevancy of her comments to a vote. Then Councillors Cheng, Perks, and Councillor Ainslie overruled the Chair Holyday and Spieker was then allowed to conclude her remarks. “However, he interrupted her again during a request for an apology for condoning violence against vulnerable road users,” Shellnutt explained. Still, even after her remarks concluded, Holyday refused to apologize or denounce the comments.

Shellnutt stated that if he discovers, “Any cyclist deliberately targeted in the wake of the town hall, his firm intends to attribute blame and legal liability to all parties involved in such reprehensible acts.”