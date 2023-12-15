Bora – hansgrohe reveals new kit (that doesn’t look like the TdF Green jersey anymore)

On Friday, Bora – hansgrohe unveiled its new kit for 2024, and there are some subtle changes. The forest green tones remain, but there’s a patch of yellow in the upper right area of the jersey.

At the 2023 Tour de France, many were saying the jersey looked too similar to the green jersey for the leader of the points competition. The top, which is worn at both Paris-Nice and the Tour, was also a deep forest green, much darker than previous iterations.

The reason for the new colour was to be in line with the new logo of Skoda. The car company sponsors the points so the change to the shade for the sprinter’s leader’s jersey is part of a marketing push. Some were even wondering If Bora would have to adjust its kit for the race. In the past, teams with a yellow jersey have swapped their jerseys for a different colour to avoid confusion.

Since we live in a simulation, but of course a Bora rider got the green jersey in one of the first opportunities to do so. At Paris-Nice took the leader’s jersey early on, creating a bit of confusion. His points jersey looked pretty much like his day-to-day jersey. Some wondered if the team would change its look before the Tour, given that Bennett may very well wear the points jersey. The Irishman wasn’t selected for the Grand Tour, with the team instead relying on Jordi Meeus to be the fastman for the race. Although Meeus did win the final stage into Paris, he finished 7th in the points, so the green jersey conundrum would never be a problem.

Bennett, by the way, will ride with AG2R Citroën in 2024.

Check out the new Bora-hansgrohe kit below.