Brace yourselves: Patrick Lefevere has weighed in on women’s cycling again

In an interview with the Belgian outlet, De Krant van West-Vlaanderen , Patrick Lefevere (Soudal Quick-Step) said that women’s cycling is being “pushed artificially.” He also said that many of the current pro cyclists don’t deserve the salaries they are getting paid.

“Artificially pushed”

“In the long term I also want to compete at the top in women’s cycling. After all, I cannot afford to be the world’s best with my men’s team and to drive right in front of the broom wagon with my women’s team,” Lefevere said. “I very much believe in the potential of women’s cycling, don’t get me wrong. It’s just that it’s being artificially pushed at the moment.”

He then went on to say that not all of the riders should be paid the minimum salaries that WorldTour cyclists are guaranteed.

Women’s salaries

“Take the minimum wage, for example. In the WorldTour that is 60,000 euro a year,” Lefevere, 68, said. “That’s not okay. I wish it very much for them, but there are riders who are not worth that amount at all.”

🇧🇪 Patrick Lefevere had a chat about women’s cycling. 🗣️ “I certainly believe in the future of women’s cycling. The only problem is that it’s being pushed artificially. Look at the minimum wages, 60.000€/year on WT level. I grant it to them, but some aren’t worth that.” pic.twitter.com/ipOZIhxTMR — Domestique (@Domestique___) February 17, 2023

In 2021, the UCI increased the women’s minimum salary to €32,102. That amount will increase to €35,000 in 2024, and an additional €3000 in 2025.

He then offered his analysis on what the biggest race in the world, The Tour de France Femmes.

“In the Tour last year, for example, they had to increase the time limit because if they didn’t half of the peloton would have arrived outside of the time limit,” he added. “You don’t pay 60,000 euro for someone who can’t make it, do you?”

He slightly backpedalled after that statement, saying that there are certainly riders who earn that amount, and some who deserve even more. “But today the top in women’s cycling is just not wide enough to justify that minimum wage.”