Bridge The Gap announces new Canadian Cup for 2022 road season

The Global Relay Bridge the Gap foundation announced a new national ranking for the 2022 road cycling season on Wednesday. Without a dedicated Canada Cup for road races in Canada, BTG wanted to identify important races in an athlete’s development, track which athletes went to what races and attribute points throughout the season. Ultimately they will declare an overall champion for men and women elite and junior.

The first race included in this national ranking will be the Granby Thule TT on May 1 and it will end with the Critérium National GPCQC in September. The ranking includes Canadian races from coast to coast during a period of five months and all provincial championships and national championships. For more information about the rules and the calendar, please visit the BTG website. There will be 41 total races, for women, men and juniors in 10 provinces, creating a series accessible to everyone.

Former pro Karol-Ann Canuel is leading the initiative.

“By creating this national ranking we wanted to bring a sense of community among our Canadian athletes and by doing that, we want to promote the races that are happening on Canadian soil.” she said. “BTG was super excited about this idea of helping and supporting athletes in development and by doing that, make cycling in Canada exciting again. BTG will give a grant to the winner in each category.”

2022 GR BTG Canadian Cup Ranking

Date Event Location Categories Points May 1 Thule Granby Granby, Qc (All categories) 1.1 Jun 4 Tour de Gatineau Aylmer, Qc (All categories) 1.2 Jun 11-12 GP Charlevoix Baie-St-Paul, Qc (All Categories) 2.2 Jun 23-27 National Championships Edmonton, AB (All Categories) 1.Pro Jul 12-17 Tour de l’Abitibi Amos, Qc (Jr Men) 2.Pro Jun – Aug Lachine (10 stages) Lachine, Qc (All Categories) 1.2 Aug 16-20 Canada Games (RR, TT, Crit) Niagara, On (Elite W/M) 1.Pro Sep 10 Critérium national Montreal, Qc (All categories) 1.1 Sep Tour de Beauce St-Georges, Qc (Elite men) 2.Pro TBD Tour de l’Avenir Makadence Quebec, Qc (Jr Women) 2.Pro Various Provincial Championships All provinces (All Categories) 1.1

Ontario event(s) to be added pending confirmations

BC Superweek events will be added, if any occur independently of the Superweek series cancellation

Mardis Lachine is TBD

For more information, visit BridgeTheGap.com