Bridge The Gap announces new Canadian Cup for 2022 road season
The series begins May 1
The Global Relay Bridge the Gap foundation announced a new national ranking for the 2022 road cycling season on Wednesday. Without a dedicated Canada Cup for road races in Canada, BTG wanted to identify important races in an athlete’s development, track which athletes went to what races and attribute points throughout the season. Ultimately they will declare an overall champion for men and women elite and junior.
The first race included in this national ranking will be the Granby Thule TT on May 1 and it will end with the Critérium National GPCQC in September. The ranking includes Canadian races from coast to coast during a period of five months and all provincial championships and national championships. For more information about the rules and the calendar, please visit the BTG website. There will be 41 total races, for women, men and juniors in 10 provinces, creating a series accessible to everyone.
Former pro Karol-Ann Canuel is leading the initiative.
“By creating this national ranking we wanted to bring a sense of community among our Canadian athletes and by doing that, we want to promote the races that are happening on Canadian soil.” she said. “BTG was super excited about this idea of helping and supporting athletes in development and by doing that, make cycling in Canada exciting again. BTG will give a grant to the winner in each category.”
2022 GR BTG Canadian Cup Ranking
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Categories
|Points
|May 1
|Thule Granby
|Granby, Qc
|(All categories)
|1.1
|Jun 4
|Tour de Gatineau
|Aylmer, Qc
|(All categories)
|1.2
|Jun 11-12
|GP Charlevoix
|Baie-St-Paul, Qc
|(All Categories)
|2.2
|Jun 23-27
|National Championships
|Edmonton, AB
|(All Categories)
|1.Pro
|Jul 12-17
|Tour de l’Abitibi
|Amos, Qc
|(Jr Men)
|2.Pro
|Jun – Aug
|Lachine (10 stages)
|Lachine, Qc
|(All Categories)
|1.2
|Aug 16-20
|Canada Games (RR, TT, Crit)
|Niagara, On
|(Elite W/M)
|1.Pro
|Sep 10
|Critérium national
|Montreal, Qc
|(All categories)
|1.1
|Sep
|Tour de Beauce
|St-Georges, Qc
|(Elite men)
|2.Pro
|TBD
|Tour de l’Avenir Makadence
|Quebec, Qc
|(Jr Women)
|2.Pro
|Various
|Provincial Championships
|All provinces
|(All Categories)
|1.1
- Ontario event(s) to be added pending confirmations
- BC Superweek events will be added, if any occur independently of the Superweek series cancellation
- Mardis Lachine is TBD
For more information, visit BridgeTheGap.com