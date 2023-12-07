British man banned from cycling spotted riding to probation meeting

A man prohibited from cycling has been sentenced to 11 months in jail for riding his bike to a probation meeting, according to the BBC.

Jake Carter, 27, received a Criminal Behaviour Order in November, which prohibited him from using a bike or e-scooter in Chelmsford, Essex.

He violated the order twice, and on one occasion, he rode to his appointment with the Probation Service. Sgt Graham Thomas, of Essex Police, noted that Carter displayed a “complete lack of respect.” Carter, radmitted breaching the order at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Essex Police stated that the ban was imposed after he assaulted multiple women in the city by cycling up to them.

“Carter demonstrated a complete lack of respect for his Criminal Behaviour Order by breaching it within days of it being issued,” Sgt Thomas said. “This order was given to keep the wider public safe from Carter’s actions and limit his ability to cause further distress to the public.”