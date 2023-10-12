Calgary bike valet pilot project to return for 2024

Following a successful inaugural year, the Calgary Downtown Association’s bike valet service is set to return for 2024. This program offers Calgarians a worry-free solution for safeguarding their bicycles at local events and festivals in the downtown area.

“We’ve heard the need for a bike valet at all the festivals and events in the downtown core. It’s a valuable addition that enhances access to these occasions,” remarked Mark Garner, the Executive Director of the CDA, in an interview with LiveWire Calgary. “People are seeking alternative transportation options.”

Garner emphasized that the bike valet service aligns with the city’s active transportation strategy, a comprehensive plan that spans over 1,500 kilometers of bike paths throughout Calgary.

According to a report from LiveWire Calgary, the service had a maximum capacity of 200 bikes at any given time. While Garner noted that they never fully reached this capacity, during major events, they consistently saw over half of the maximum capacity being utilized.

Throughout the nine-week pilot program, the valets assisted more than 300 individuals. On a weekly basis, they stored an average of 27 non-electric bikes and nine electric bikes.

Garner underscored one of the valet’s most appealing aspects, the peace of mind it provides. “Bicycles are not inexpensive. You wouldn’t want to bring your bike downtown only to find a missing tire or some other part removed after an event. I believe having a bike valet not only encourages cycling but also offers that added peace of mind.”

According to the CDA’s survey of respondents, the primary motivation for using the bike valet service was to facilitate visits to downtown restaurants. Attending events came in second, with shopping in the downtown core ranking third on their list of reasons