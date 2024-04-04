Campagnolo launches first power meter

On Thursday, Campagnolo announced its first power meter, the High Precision Power Measurement. The new addition to the Italian brand’s product range aims to provide the most accurate data possible during the toughest of rides.

The Campagnolo HPPM power meter is a spider-based power meter with 16 sensors around the crankset to detect torque value.

The power data is acquired through real-time cross-referencing of torque values with angular velocity from the integrated gyroscope. According to Campagnolo, through the 16 strain gauges, readings are generated via an algorithm, which results with a +/- 1 per cent accuracy.

Campagnolo says the accuracy is also improved by, “high-frequency data sampling, with angular velocity and torque signals captured every five milliseconds.”

The PM uses the company’s proprietary Ultra-Torque titanium axle, along with carbon fibre cranks. They are available in 170, 172.5 and 175 mm. There are three chainring sizes available: 45-29, 48-32, 50-34.

There’s also a new app to use with the power meter. The My Campy 3.0 app enables quick system calibration with just a few simple steps, while also displaying the current battery charge status.

According to Campagnolo, a single charge lasts for more than a month, with a charging time of just under four hours.

To charge it, you can use the same magnetic charging connector as you would with the Super Record Wireless groupset.

Campagnolo crankset with HPPM meter, US $2,449.