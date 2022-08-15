Canada wins seven medals at 2022 UCI para-cycling road world championships

The Canadian national team finished up the UCI para-cyclng champs with a total of seven medals. During the four days of competition, Canucks won two bronze medals and two silver bronze medals in the time trial and went on to win one more silver medal and two more bronze medals in the Road Race.

Nathan Clement and Keely Shaw took second and third in the time trial in the T1 and C4 categories and went on to double their medal count in the road race, winning once again silver and bronze.

On Saturday, Joey Desjardins finished a third-place finish in the road race, earning the first world championships medal of his career in the H3 category.

Closing our an incredible international career this is @mariecmolnar finishing her 2022 Para Cycling Road World Championships @CyclingCanada @cbcsports #SuperSeries @CanadianTire Sports Analytics pic.twitter.com/xmzOrgsuBM — Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) August 14, 2022

“It was a great week for us,” Sebastien Travers, para head coach for Cycling Canada said. “We won more medals than expected. We got some great performances from newcomers and our veterans were able to deliver the goods. We are where we want to be, two years from the Paris paralympics.”