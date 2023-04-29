Home > News

Canada’s Derek Gee to make Grand Tour debut at Giro d’Italia

National time trial champ will be Giro's sole Canadian

Canada's Derek Gee Photo by: Sirotti
April 29, 2023
Share on SMS

In his first season with Israel-Premier Tech, Derek Gee has been selected as the 2023 Giro d’Italia’s lone Canadian, the team announced on Saturday. The Giro starts with a time trial on Saturday, May 6 in Fossacesia Marina. It will also Gee’s Grand Tour debut.

The 25 year old Canadian has raced Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix this season. Back in January he contested the WorldTour Santos Tour Down Under.

Derek Gee in Paris-Roubaix
Gee at Paris-Roubaix. Photo: Sirotti

Israel-Premier Tech will be chasing stage wins in the time trial-heavy Giro.