Canada’s Derek Gee to make Grand Tour debut at Giro d’Italia

In his first season with Israel-Premier Tech, Derek Gee has been selected as the 2023 Giro d’Italia’s lone Canadian, the team announced on Saturday. The Giro starts with a time trial on Saturday, May 6 in Fossacesia Marina. It will also Gee’s Grand Tour debut.

One week to go and our Giro D’Italia cards have been dealt! From Grand Tour debutants to some of the most experienced riders in the peloton, we have multiple cards to play at La Corsa Rosa 💕 🇮🇹 #Giro pic.twitter.com/whXk68fcKS — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) April 29, 2023

The 25 year old Canadian has raced Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix this season. Back in January he contested the WorldTour Santos Tour Down Under.

Israel-Premier Tech will be chasing stage wins in the time trial-heavy Giro.