Canada’s Matteo Dal-Cin wins the third stage of the Virtual Tour de France

The Canadian national road champ of 2017, Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling), outsprinted Brit Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) to win the third stage of the Virtual Tour de France on Saturday. Dal-Cin’s Zwift dedication paid off in the bunch sprint after 48-km over two laps, each containing a Cat. 3 climb.

A special video message from the stage 3 winner of the Virtual Tour de France, @matteoadalcin, to all of you 😍 #TDFvirtual pic.twitter.com/IIM9sfNeuP — Rally Cycling (@Rally_Cycling) July 11, 2020

The win comes a week after Dal-Cin’s compatriot and teammate Pier-André Coté came second to Ryan Gibbons of NTT Cycling in Stage 1 on a route with more climbing. In the second stage on July 5, Michael “Rusty” Woods placed third.

In the women’s race, another Zwift enthusiast, Tanja Erath (Germany/Canyon-SRAM), took the victory over American Chloe Dygart.

Rally had four Canucks in Saturday’s virtual races: Dal-Cin, Rob Britton, Sara Bergen and Allison Beveridge.

In the team competitions, NTT leads Rally by 67 points, while Team Tibco-SVB is atop the women’s rankings.

Sunday sees another short route with Cat. 3 climbs. Next weekend is the setting for the queen stage on Saturday and the Champs-Élysées finale on Sunday.