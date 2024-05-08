Canada’s Riley Pickrell suffers scary crash at the Giro d’Italia

It was a rough ride for the Canadians in the final 40 km of Wednesday’s fifth Giro d’Italia stage. Canada’s Riley Pickrell of Israel-Premier Tech was left bloody after a crash, and his teammate and compatriot Michael Woods was caught up in another wreck 10 km later.

Pickrell went down with four others. He took off his helmet because of a cut on his forehead. Someone from the team car attended to his injury and Pickrell carried on, but he’ll likely have to be checked for a concussion after the stage.

Then Woods and another IPT rider hit the deck with five others. The duo had to wait for their bikes.

Today is not our day. Mike Woods and Nadav Raisberg have also crashed. Our second race car is back with Riley Pickrell so they are waiting to get back on their spare bikes. #GirodItalia 🇮🇹 #YallaIPT — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) May 8, 2024

Wednesday looks set for a third consecutive bunch sprint finale.