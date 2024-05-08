Home > News

Canada’s Riley Pickrell suffers scary crash at the Giro d’Italia

Michael Woods in another wreck 10 kilometers later

Photo by: Sirotti
May 8, 2024
It was a rough ride for the Canadians in the final 40 km of Wednesday’s fifth Giro d’Italia stage. Canada’s Riley Pickrell of Israel-Premier Tech was left bloody after a crash, and his teammate and compatriot Michael Woods was caught up in another wreck 10 km later.

Pickrell went down with four others. He took off his helmet because of a cut on his forehead. Someone from the team car attended to his injury and Pickrell carried on, but he’ll likely have to be checked for a concussion after the stage.

Pickrell left bloody after wreck.

Then Woods and another IPT rider hit the deck with five others. The duo had to wait for their bikes.

Woods checks left hand after crash with 26 km remaining.

Wednesday looks set for a third consecutive bunch sprint finale.