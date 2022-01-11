Canadian Gabrielle Pilote Fortin joins new Cofidis women’s squad

After two seasons with Spanish squad Massi-Tactic, Canadian Gabrielle Pilote Fortin has signed with the new Cofidis women’s team for next season. The new French outfit is a UCI Continental Team and not a WorldTour Team for 2022. The men’s side is going into its third season as a WorldTour team.

La canadienne @Gabpilote , 1ère à nous avoir rejoint en fin d'année dernière, sera à suivre sur de nombreuses courses durant ces premiers mois de la saison.#CofidismyTeam pic.twitter.com/VlhVD9Ek9p — Team Cofidis (@TeamCOFIDIS) January 11, 2022

Both the men’s and women’s teams boast one of the snazziest kits in the peloton. Right now Pilote Fortin has ten teammates, five French riders and one each from Italy, Belgium, Germany, Australia and Denmark. Cofidis’s first race is scheduled for February 27 at the Omloop van het Hageland.

Before Massi-Tactic, Pilote Fortin raced for German-registered WNT-Rotor, Cervélo-Bigla and Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86. Another Canadian, Olivia Baril, also switched teams from Massi-Tactic this season, joining Italian squad Valcar-Travel & Service.

Pilote Fortin will be racing July’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift with similarly-named French teammate Valentine Fortin.