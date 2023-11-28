Canadian Paracyclists take more two medals at Parapan Am Games road races

The Para-cycling events at the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile, came to an end as seven Canadians participated in the road race on Sunday, clinching a bronze and a silver medal.

Competing on courses spanning 32.4 to 64 km, athletes in the H1-3, T1-2, and C1-5 categories navigated through a course surrounded by mountains, cheered on by an enthusiastic Chilean crowd.

Alex Hayward, 26, from Quispamsis, N.B., added a silver medal to his collection after previously winning two golds and a bronze (C1-3). Completing five laps in 1:18:03 hours, Hayward engaged in a close battle with Colombians Alejandro Perea (1:18:01hr) and Esneider Muñoz Marin (1:19:10hr). Meanwhile, Paralympic medallist Mike Sametz, 27, from Calgary, Alta., finished sixth after securing bronze in the road time trial and individual pursuit at Santiago 2023.

Shelley Gautier had a great race today in the Mixed T1-2 Road Race 🚴 @CyclingCanada pic.twitter.com/QHXEPew5sQ — Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) November 26, 2023

In the T1-2 men’s and women’s mixed start, former Paralympic swimmer Nathan Clement, 29, from West Vancouver, B.C., earned his second Games medal with a bronze and a time of 58:02 minutes, finishing 1:07 minutes behind Dennis Dale Connors of the USA and 24 seconds behind Juan Jose Betancourt of Colombia.

Nathan Clement reflected on his performance, stating, “It was a great measuring stick to see where I was at as a rider and as a cyclist.” Despite finishing sixth, Shelley Gautier, 55, from Niagara Falls, ON, and holder of multiple World Road Championship titles, expressed satisfaction with her performance in the mixed start.

Charles Moreau est arrivé 4e dans la course masculine sur route de la catégorie H3-5. Il était à +1:03 derrière les trois médaillés américains. 🇺🇸 @CyclingCanada pic.twitter.com/6qnHvbvUgq — Comité paralympique canadien (@CDNParalympique) November 26, 2023

Paralympian Charles Moreau, 41, from Victoriaville, Que., faced challenges after a collision but managed to secure fourth place with a time of 1:43:56 hours in a race dominated by Americans.

In the women’s C1-3 and C4-5 categories, former Paralympic skier Mel Pemble, 23, of Victoria, B.C., and Paralympic medalist Keely Shaw, 29, of Midale, Sask, finished fourth and fifth, showcasing their strength in their respective categories.