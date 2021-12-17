Canadian team withdraws from Track Cycling Challenge after several riders and staff test positive for COVID-19

The Canadian track team will not be racing in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday. In a statement on Thursday, Cycling Canada said they have cancelled some national team programming after several Canadian athletes and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests occurred among the track team that was registered to race in Anadia, Portugal.

The initial positives came through pre-event antigen tests conduced on Dec. 9, according to Cycling Canada. Following that, team members went into isolation until further testing (PCR) could be done for all team members to confirm initial antigen testing results. Some of those tests returned inconclusive results and required additional testing, which ultimately returned negative results for the entire team.

The final PCR tests took place on Tuesday, as part of the requirements to travel to the next race. Following that, Cycling Canada said they received the results 24 hours later, and four staff members and two athletes were found to be positive. At that point, the remainder of the team tested negative.

“Based on this, Cycling Canada cancelled the national team project planned for Grenchen, Switzerland, on Dec. 17-18, and sent those who had tested negative home while those who tested positive remained in Portugal to begin their two weeks in isolation,” the statement confirmed. Additionally, those affected will be able to return home once cleared by health authorities.

However, of those that tested negative and already returned home, three subsequently tested positive and are in self-isolation. Those who were negative are conducting follow-up tests as a precaution.

The cycling federation said that most of the cases are asymptomatic and that some have developed mild symptoms which have since receded. Additionally, as per health and safety protocols, Cycling Canada medical staff is in continual communication with all those affected.

Cycling Canada has said they will not be making any further comments regarding this matter, and is not naming the individuals who tested positive to protect their privacy.