Canadian track riders on their performances at the Milton Nations Cup

Day two of the UCI Nations Cup at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton saw plenty of action, along with some fine performances from Canadians. Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell won her second medal in two days taking the silver in the individual sprint and Lauriane Genest made it to the individual sprint bronze medal match where just missed out on a medal, taking fourth. As well as those performances, there were several other Canadians who finished in the top ten.

“There’s lots going on but I tried to push over the top and get as many spots. The crowd is here, all the races are here and we are just doing our best to get the best races we can.”

Jackson Kinniburgh, on his tenth place in the scratch race

“I went down but I jumped back up again and went out. I was tight at the line and she came down and she knocked my bars. When I went down I focused on protecting my head. Looking back I I should have taken a few laps and checked over my bike but adrenaline takes over.

Sarah van Dam, on her fifth in the elimination race, following her crash toward the end of the race

“I think overall it went well. The execution was there, tactics were there. I had just a small mistake but if i had better legs maye it would have been a different outcome but I’m happy with what I did.”

Lauriane Genest, on her fourth in the sprint

“I just came up short, but I learn more from losing than from winning. It sucks losing on your home track, in front of your family and friends but I’m more motivated than ever.”

Kelsey Mitchell, on just missing the win in the sprint

“My plan worked perfectly, but I ran out of legs at the end there. We know what to work on for next time, so I’m pumped. For now I don’t have many points so I am starting at the back, so the plan was to ride at the front, and that worked pretty good.”

Mathias Guillemette, on his fourth in the elimination race

“Big sprints aren’t my strong point so I wanted to do a big attack with six laps to go. I tried to go but I had a big group on my wheel, and just got caught in the bunch sprint. I am happy I went for it, I like racing aggressively. It didn’t work out today, and I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Ngaire Barraclough on her late-race move in the scratch race

With files from Matthew Pioro