Canadian track star, former Olympian and world champion Gordon Singleton, dies at 67

Former world champion and Olympian Gordon Singleton has died at the age of 67 from prostate cancer.

Singleton began his Olympic journey in Montreal in 1976, competing in the sprint on the track. Despite being named to the national team for the Moscow Games in 1980, he couldn’t participate due to Canada’s involvement in the American-led boycott of the Games. Undeterred, he redirected his competitive spirit towards breaking world records. In October 1980, within a remarkable 24-hour span, Singleton set new global standards in the 200m flying start (10.58s), 500 m flying start (27.31s), and 1000 m standing start (1:03.823). He also won a whopping 11 national cycling championships.

Singleton was from Niagara Falls, Ont., and is survived by wife Louann Godak and two sons, Chris and Jamie.

In 1982, Singleton etched his name in history once again by becoming the first Canadian to clinch a world title in track cycling, taking gold in the keirin along with his second consecutive sprint silver. He would also take gold at the 1979 Pan American Games both the sprint and the 1000 m time trial. He was also honoured with the Order of Canada in 1987.

Louis Garneau, who rode in the 1984 Olympics, said that Canada has lost a legend. “It’s very sad news for the community. Gord was one of the greats.”

The staff at Canadian Cycling Magazine have had the honour of knowing Gordon, and send our condolences to his family.