Cars to be banned on most parts of Mont Royal

Camillien-Houde Way, the scenic route that ascends Montreal’s iconic Mount Royal, is set to undergo a significant transformation, Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Wednesday.

Massive transformation

During a press conference, Plante unveiled her vision for the road, revealing plans to restrict access to most vehicles. Instead, the road will be exclusively open to pedestrians and cyclists, with the exception of emergency vehicles.

The existing road, currently featuring paved shoulders and concrete barriers, is poised for a transformation into a tree-bordered pedestrian pathway. Plante emphasized that this new path will be thoughtfully designed to ensure accessibility for everyone and will run alongside a dedicated bicycle route.

Trees over asphalt

“We’re going to beautify it, make it safer, more welcoming and we’re going to make it shine brighter than it already does,” Plante said. “We’re taking out the asphalt and we’re putting in trees.”

Cyclists in the city will often ride the eastern slope of Mount Royal for the challenge of a twisting 1.6-kilometer road that ascends 119 m.

City 2 announce they’ll be closing Camillien-Houde. This after 1st public consultations concluded w recommendation that it stay open. My question would be why the same administration made the road so dangerous for cyclists since those public consultations. https://t.co/6U4ESM5tbU — Brendan Kelly (@brendanshowbiz) September 13, 2023

Preventing another tragedy

In 2017, a car making a U-turn tragically struck and fatally injured Clément Ouimet, an 18-year-old competitive cyclist. This incident prompted the Plante administration to contemplate alterations to the road, including the possibility of prohibiting motor vehicle access to enhance safety.

According to Plante, the Camillien-Houde transformation project is scheduled to begin in 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2029. However, the actual construction work on the roadway is slated to start in 2027, after Montreal hosts the 2026 world road cycling championships.