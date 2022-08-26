Home > News

Carson Mattern just won another rainbow jersey at the junior track worlds

This guy is going to need arc-en-ciel pajamas soon

August 26, 2022
Holy moly, Carson Mattern just won the omnium event at the junior world track championships. On Friday he took the omnium event. The omnium is four events: a scratch race, a tempo race, an elimination race and a points race. The winner is the person who scores the highest number of points. This is his second gold medal in as many days: Mattern won the individual pursuit on Thursday.