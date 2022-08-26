Carson Mattern just won another rainbow jersey at the junior track worlds

Holy moly, Carson Mattern just won the omnium event at the junior world track championships. On Friday he took the omnium event. The omnium is four events: a scratch race, a tempo race, an elimination race and a points race. The winner is the person who scores the highest number of points. This is his second gold medal in as many days: Mattern won the individual pursuit on Thursday.

Back 👏 to 👏 back! Carson Mattern does it again, claiming his second win at the 2022 Junior Track 🌎 Champs in the men's Omnium! Absolutely unstoppable! pic.twitter.com/XLkm2iKMHx — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 26, 2022