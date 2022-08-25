Carson Mattern wins world junior individual pursuit championships

Carson Mattern is world champion…again! The Canadian was first in qualifying at the Sylvan Adams velodrome in Tel Aviv, just .03 seconds just off the world record. Later he rode in the finals against Dane Theodor Storm and it was down to the wire, with just a fraction of a second between them. Belgium’s Ben Jochum was third. This is Mattern’s second rainbow jersey, after his win in Egypt in 2021 in the scratch race.

🌈 JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPION 🌈 Carson Mattern struck 🥇 and earned himself his second rainbow jersey of his career on the track! After tight & fast qualifying rounds, he would take the win in the men's individual Pursuit with a time of ⏱ 3:10.889 Congrats, Carson 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ihvujqVYDO — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 25, 2022

