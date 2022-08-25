Home > News

Carson Mattern wins world junior individual pursuit championships

Canadian rider adds another rainbow jersey to his collection after dramatic finale

Photo by: Carson Mattern/Instagram
August 25, 2022
Carson Mattern is world champion…again! The Canadian was first in qualifying at the Sylvan Adams velodrome in Tel Aviv, just .03 seconds just off the world record. Later he rode in the finals against Dane Theodor Storm and it was down to the wire, with just a fraction of a second between them. Belgium’s Ben Jochum was third. This is Mattern’s second rainbow jersey, after his win in Egypt in 2021 in the scratch race.

Junior men’s 3 km individual pursuit

 

1 10 MATTERN Carson CAN
1:06.978 (2)
2:08.900 (2)
1:01.922 (2)
3:10.889
1:01.989 (1)
 56.577
2 87 STORM Theodor DEN
1:06.969 (1)
2:08.813 (1)
1:01.844 (1)
3:11.040
1:02.227 (2)
 56.532
3 91 JOCHUM Ben GER
1:08.195 (1)
2:10.561 (1)
1:02.366 (1)