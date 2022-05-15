Charles-Etienne Chrétien takes climber’s competition at Tro-Bro Léon

Canadian Charles-Etienne Chrétien took the climber’s jersey in the 207.8 km Tro-Bro Léon in France on Sunday. Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic) took the win in the s0-called “Hell of the West” or “La petite Paris Roubaix.” Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels-KTM) took second to Hofstetter in a two-man sprint. His teammate Connor Swift rounded out the podium for third. This is the tenth anniversary of the event, which is significant for Canadians as it was 2021 when Spider Tech’s Ryan Roth took the even back in 2012.

That’s why it’s particularly cool that Chrétien took the climber’s jersey. He rolled in at 48th, but still got the KOM kit. No pig for him, which is the traditional prize for the top Frenchmen. (No seriously.)

But still, as they say, history doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes. Or something.