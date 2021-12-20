Check out Pidcock’s wicked bunnyhop that won him the race

Tom Pidcock has been oh so close to a win as of late, and Saturday, he finally got it. And what a way to win.

On Saturday, during the 10th round of the 2021-2022 UCI ‘Cross World Cup, the Brit never stopped working to pin back Eli Iserbyt and caught the series leader on the final barriers to take his first World Cup win. Pidcock won on a fast course after the mud at Superprestige Boom and snow last week in the Val di Sole World Cup round. It was the first time in almost eight years that a Dutch or Belgian rider didn’t win an elite men’s World Cup. Rucphen was held without fans.

As Pidcock and Iserbyt got closer to the finish, it was neck and neck. There were two barriers to go before a charge to the finish, so there was no room for errors. The Brit put on his eagle wings and absolutely flew over the second barrier, somehow putting a full bike length when he landed. Then it was an all-out sprint to the finish, with Pidcock taking the win.