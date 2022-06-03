Check out these awesome throwback Specialized gravel bikes at Unbound

One of the biggest gravel races in the world takes place this weekend in Emporia, Kansas, and Specialized is on the ground. Last year, the Specialized Diverge earned its billing as the Ultimate Getaway Vehicle with a 1-2 finish in the men’s race. Ian Boswell is back, ready to defend his title. Laurens ten Dam is back, looking to move up to the top step. The strongest fields in Unbound history will be rolling out on Saturday for 320 km of Kansas gravel, aiming for victory and points in the new Lifetime Grand Prix.

Alison Tetrick, the 2017 Unbound Champion, will set out with a new goal on Saturday. Tetrick will use her wealth of experience to help a group of riders roll into Emporia before sunset to raise money for Outride and Coyote Collective, Emporia’s own NICA team.

Tetrick, Bosell and ten Dam will all be riding very special Diverges on race day, inspired by Specialized’s long history off-road. In 1984, when mountain bike racing was in its infancy, Specialized launched Team Stumpjumper in a now iconic pink color. Of course, mountain bike racing was so new, many of the riders came from ‘cross racing and quickly put drop bars on these new “mountain” bikes. These custom pink Team Diverge bikes celebrate that heritage.

Of course, big news was announced last Saturday with the multiple world road champion Peter Sagan, and his teammate, Daniel Oss, heading to Kansas to get a taste of what North American gravel is all about. Peter and Daniel will be enjoying the ride on the 100 mile course as they prepare for the Tour de France start.

Specialized will have additional athletes on the course including Cape Epic Champ, Matt Beers, and recent Rule of Three winners Russell Finsterwald and Sophia Gomez.