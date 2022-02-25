Check out Woods’s watts on the final of climb of Gran Camiño

Canada’s Michael Woods has bounced back from illness at his season opener Ruta del Sol and won Friday’s second stage of the new Gran Camiño race in Galicia, Spain, seizing the race lead in the process. Rusty conquered the short but steep Mirador do Ezaro ahead of Alejandro Valverde.

The opening climb decimated the pack. Then, later when Ivan Sosa of Movistar attacked with 1.1 km to go Woods went with him. In a steep curve with 800 m to go the Canadian soloed away, with Movistar trying to close.

Woods absolutely powered up the finishing climb, putting out incredible numbers. The Israel Premier Tech rider is targeting the Tour de France once again this year, and today’s result shows he is on fine form to have a fantastic result.