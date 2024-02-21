Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphillipe are leading BKOOL virtual rides

Hundreds of amateurs all over the world trained with some of cycling’s biggest super stars on online cycling platform

Virtual cycling platforms have become the primary link between professionals and amateurs, enabling cycling fans to train, ride, and interact with their idols. In recent weeks, BKOOL users have cycled alongside Froome, Contador, Mikkel Landa, Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphillipe, and Kasper Asgreen. According to BKOOL’s Marketing Director, Ángel Luis Fernández, “One of the most attractive aspects of indoor cycling simulators like BKOOL is the ability to get in touch with cycling stars without leaving home. The COVID-19 pandemic was a real boon in this sense, and since then, it is very common to find professional cyclists sharing training sessions with their fans every week. We’ve just had some of the best cyclists in the world leading virtual group rides on our platform, and in the coming weeks, we’ll be adding names like Oscar Freire or other Soudal-Quick-Step stars.”

Ride any route in the world from your living room with BKOOL

However, indoor cycling platforms like BKOOL aren’t only beneficial for stars connecting with their fans; they are also crucial for their progress throughout the season. According to Ángel Luis, “The great thing about BKOOL is that you can ride any route in the world from your living room. This can make all the difference when preparing for a time trial, for example. It is very common for our professional ambassadors to ask us for the virtual route of a time trial or a circuit, such as the one used at the last world championships, so that they can train it in advance. The sensations offered by today’s smart trainers are surprisingly realistic, and BKOOL gives them the opportunity to test the course firsthand, either during a training camp or at home. Add to this the possibility of creating your own workouts or customized training sessions for every moment of the season, and platforms like BKOOL have become common tools in professional cycling.”



Even the most significant cycling races have embraced these platforms. In the case of BKOOL, it is currently organizing the official virtual versions of the Giro d’Italia and the Deutschland Tour, transporting participants to the real stages of each event through an immersive and realistic entertainment experience. Fans can not only train alongside their idols but also do so against the backdrop of the world’s most important races.

