Chris Froome to join Israel Start-up Nation in 2021

After a couple of months of rumours and speculation, INEOS and Israel Start-up Nation announced on Thursday that Chris Froome would not be renewing his contract with the former and joining the latter in 2021 for the rest of his career. The 35-year-old has won the Tour de France four times, the Vuelta a España twice and the Giro d’Italia once in his 11 seasons with Sky/INEOS.

Team INEOS confirms we will not be renewing @chrisfroome’s contract – so after 10 great years this season will be Chris’s last with the team. — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) July 9, 2020

Welcome to our family, CHRIS FROOME!

ברוך הבא , כריס

Full statement : https://t.co/kXkZy3Uogq pic.twitter.com/eUKlwdWpdG — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) July 9, 2020

Israel Start Up Nations server after Froome Press Release pic.twitter.com/IN9qCKKWXL — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) July 9, 2020

Canadian Sylvan Adams, ISUN’s co-owner, said in a press release, “This is a historic moment for ISN, Israel, Israeli sports, our many fans all around the world and, of course, for me personally – a moment of enormous pride. Chris is the best rider of his generation and will lead our Tour de France and Grand Tour squad. We hope to make history together as Chris pursues further Tour de France and Grand Tour victories.”

Froome will sign his contract on August 1, the day the WorldTour gets back underway after a four-and-a-half month COVID-19 pandemic interruption. Froome is expected to share INEOS team leadership with Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France August 29 to September 20.

In late-February before the coronavirus recess, Froome returned to racing in the calamitous UAE Tour after six months away to recover from a terrible leg injury suffered in a 2019 Criterium du Dauphiné time time warmup.

ISUN brought in Dan Martin, Andre Greipel and Canadian James Piccoli this season.