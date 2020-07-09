Home > News

Chris Froome to join Israel Start-up Nation in 2021

Sylvan Adams: "This is a historic moment."

July 9, 2020

After a couple of months of rumours and speculation, INEOS and Israel Start-up Nation announced on Thursday that Chris Froome would not be renewing his contract with the former and joining the latter in 2021 for the rest of his career. The 35-year-old has won the Tour de France four times, the Vuelta a España twice and the Giro d’Italia once in his 11 seasons with Sky/INEOS.

Canadian Sylvan Adams, ISUN’s co-owner, said in a press release, “This is a historic moment for ISN, Israel, Israeli sports, our many fans all around the world and, of course, for me personally – a moment of enormous pride. Chris is the best rider of his generation and will lead our Tour de France and Grand Tour squad. We hope to make history together as Chris pursues further Tour de France and Grand Tour victories.”

Froome will sign his contract on August 1, the day the WorldTour gets back underway after a four-and-a-half month COVID-19 pandemic interruption. Froome is expected to share INEOS team leadership with Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France August 29 to September 20.

In late-February before the coronavirus recess, Froome returned to racing in the calamitous UAE Tour after six months away to recover from a terrible leg injury suffered in a 2019 Criterium du Dauphiné time time warmup.

ISUN brought in Dan Martin, Andre Greipel and Canadian James Piccoli this season.