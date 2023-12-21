City council debates future of Saskatoon bike lanes

The issue of bike lanes in Saskatoon remains a hotly debated topic. Many locals sent their opinions through letters and requests to speak at the city’s final council meeting of the year. On December 5, a comprehensive report was presented to the transportation committee. It outlined various alternatives for bike paths and will cost an estimated cost of $8.8 million, according to a report from Global News.

Numerous residents demonstrated their backing for the proposed bike lane and advocated for a potential reduction in the speed limit to 30 km/h. Considerable number of residents raised apprehensions and opposed both the project and the proposed reduction in speed limits.

Letters of support

Many residents submitted letters of support for the bike lanes.

Mike Winter expressed strong support for the bikeways but emphasized there are still inherent risks on the road. He underscored the importance of strategically placing safe street crossings. According to Jason Hanson, lowering the speed limit will enhance the safety of bike lanes and create a more inviting environment for active transportation.

Bertrand Bartake, a local architect, added his perspective to the discussion, expressing support for the bike lane. He said, “This is not a war on cars issue. This is an issue of equity and reality.”

“Could the design be improved across the entire route? Definitely. But perfection is the enemy of progress and Avenue C North is the only reasonable location for a multimodal corridor connecting Riversdale to industry in the north,” Bartake wrote in a letter.

Angry drivers?

While not all submitted letters were in favour, Ross Elliott, a cyclist in the city, expressed a contrasting view. He said this project has the capability to exacerbate the situation for numerous individuals, all for the sake of benefiting a select few.

“I am afraid some of the plans will make drivers angry and actually make it more hazardous for bicyclists with drivers’ aggressive actions,” Elliott wrote.

Catherine Steier, owns a business along Avenue C North, and was not a fan of the idea.

“Bikes lanes on Avenue C North are dangerous and unneeded. The amount of traffic and big trucks that drive down it will make it even more dangerous than it is when you add these unneeded bike lanes,” Steier wrote.

Not everyone is a fan of the bike lanes

Virginia Morley sent a letter saying the project was not needed in Saskatoon.

“We are not Vancouver, this is not practical at all,” she wrote. “Perhaps some of the $8 million could go to serving the taxpayers better. By having better snow removal in the residential areas so people can park properly. Or helping the homeless, and making the streets safer.”

Jason Aebig, the Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the necessity for city administration to conduct a thorough audit of pedestrian and cyclist traffic on Avenue C North. He asserted that such an analysis should have been an integral part of the discussion. Rather than depending solely on input from business owners, cyclists, and pedestrians to inform the city about road usage.

Infrastructure plan

As per the city’s sidewalk infrastructure plan, city administration indicated that sidewalks would eventually be installed on the northern section of Avenue C North. That would be irrespective of whether the bike lane was implemented or not. Director of transportation Jay Magus highlighted that the only distinction between the multi-use path and a sidewalk was half a meter.

The council endorsed the report with a 6-5 vote, adding it to the city’s agenda for future consideration, without specifying a set deadline for addressing the matter.