Cobbles stolen from Paris-Roubaix, trash litters roadside

Some spectators certainly didn’t behave as adults on Sunday at the Carrefour de l’Arbe section of cobbles on Sunday. The 2.1km-long stretch of cobblestones is a five-star sector in Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes, and as such, attracts thousands of fans. But some of them were certainly disrespectful to both the race and the volunteers.

Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix, the group of volunteers who maintain the course every year posted on X. “Cobbles from the Carrefour de l’Arbre were stolen after the race. There was also a lot of rubbish. Ridiculous,” was the post, along with two disturbing photos. The first was a patch which showed a dozen missing cobblestones, and the second was a pile of trash.

The garbage lining the road included pop bottles and beer cans. The group of volunteers also maintain the cobbled roads for farmers.

Carrefour de l’Arbre is a popular way for farmers to make it across from field to field. But it also has a reputation during the race itself as a spot for fans who like to get drunk.

This year’s edition was marked by some other unruly behaviour by fans. A Belgian woman who threw a cap at Mathieu van der Poel’s wheel during Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. In fact, in both of his recent Monument wins Mathieu van der Poel was harassed by spectators. On Sunday, TV footage showed how a woman threw a cap towards the back wheel of the Dutch cyclist with 42 km before the finish.

Fortunately, van der Poel escaped unscathed from the incident, but such reckless behavior could have resulted in a potential crash or, at the very least, slowed him down had the cap become entangled in his wheels.

At Flanders, there was a beer spraying incident. Spectators harassed MvdP as he rode by. The police confirmed on Monday that one of the beer throwers is clearly visible during the third ascent of the Oude Kwaremont.

Joost Duhamel from the local police confirmed that although he hasn’t been questioned yet, they plan to visit him soon. “Following the incidents at Paris-Roubaix, new reports have emerged regarding the individuals throwing beer during the Tour. These actions are unacceptable, and we need to address them firmly,” Duhamel stated.

This marks the third instance in four months where van der Poel has been targeted by unruly fans. In December, at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Hulst, similar incidents occurred, leading van der Poel to retaliate out of frustration.