Colombian pro cyclist tests positive for EPO

Marco Tulio Suesca, a 29-year-old cyclist from Colombia, returned a positive test for EPO during an out-of-competition screening in September. Consequently, the Colombian anti-doping tribunal has placed him under provisional suspension. Suesca, who rides with the Movistar-Best PC team, awaits the analysis of the B-sample and a final ruling from the relevant anti-doping authorities, according to WielerFlits.

Despite testing positive before the start of the Vuelta de Boyacá, Suesca participated in the race and even took a stage victory. He continued his success by winning a stage in the subsequent Vuelta al Ecuador. Throughout his career, Suesca has competed at the Continental level, establishing himself as one of the prominent cyclists in the South and Central American circuit in recent years.

In 2022, he clinched victory in the Vuelta a Costa Rica and finished fifth position in the prestigious Vuelta a Colombia. His performance in 2023 included a ninth-place finish in the Tour of Colombia, along with wins in the Vuelta de Boyacá and Vuelta a Ecuador.

Marco Tulio Suesca gana la segunda etapa del clásico club deportivo Boyacá, entre Tunja – Moniquira – Tunja. Julian Cardona continúa como líder.

Suesca joined Movistar-Best PC in December 2022, following his stint with Equipe Continental Orgullo Paisa. In 2016, he served as a stagiaire for the now-defunct Manzana Postobon team, participating in European cycling races like the Klasika Primavera, Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, and the Tour of Asturias.