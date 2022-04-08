Colorado has passed a bill that will allow cyclists to go through red lights

Lawmakers ​in Colorado approved a bill on Monday that permits cyclists to ride through all red traffic lights and stop signs. The Colorado Senate has said that it’s actually safer for cyclists to do so, as opposed to a full stop. According to the bill, cyclists who are riding a “low-speed conveyance” will now treat stop signs as yield signs, and stop lights as stop signs. So that means you can roll through a stop sign, and come to a stop at a red light, make sure it’s clear, and continue.

Cycling has seen a massive uptick in the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this was one of the main reasons that the bill has come into place. The specifics of the Safety Stop Bill are as follows:

– When approaching a stop sign, if it is safe to proceed, the person may, after slowing to a reasonable speed of 15 miles per hour or less, or 10 or 20 miles per hour or less if so specified by municipality or county for a particular intersection and marked with appropriate signage, and yielding the right-of-way to any traffic or pedestrian in or approaching the intersection, continue through the intersection without stopping.

– When approaching an illuminated red traffic control signal, the person must first stop at the intersection and yield to all other traffic and pedestrians and then, when safe to do so, may proceed straight or make a right turn through the intersection or, subject to specified conditions, make a left turn onto a one-way street only.

The Safety Stop Bill both houses of the Colorado legislature and now has to be signed into law by Governor Jared Polis. The bill applies not only to cyclists. It also includes electric scooters, wheelchairs, and skateboards. After the Governor signs the bill, which he largely expected to, it will be law in all of Colorado. The law has already come into effect in other cities in the state such as Aspen, Berthoud and Englewood.