Cops arrest motorist following 2 separate Toronto hit-and-runs involving cyclist and pedestrian

According to Toronto Police, a man has been arrested after he struck a cyclist and pedestrian in two different hit-and-run incidents on Saturday. Just before noon, the police were notified of a collision between a motorist and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was rushed to hospital but ultimately succumbed to their injuries and died.

The driver fled the scene, and ten minutes later, hit a cyclist only a few kilometers away. The police would ultimately locate the driver after arrest him. Portions of the road where both the cyclist and pedestrian were hit were shut down for the entire weekend due to a police investigation.

The driver, Bachu Matthew from Kitchener, On. faces several charges, including failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident as well as flight while pursued by a peace officer. Matthew was also charged with failing or refusing to comply with a breath demand and disarming a peace officer, according to police.

This latest incident follows a hit-and-run in High Park. which has been the site of many altercations lately, including a heavy police presence targeting cyclists, as well as several assaults.

As David Shellnutt explains, the Toronto cycling community continues to push for change. “We are very concerned about the worrying trend and increase in road rage and aggressive/dangerous driving on our roads,” the Biking Lawyer said in a statement. “Hit and run survivors are frequently left with little recourse or justice. They often must access government mandated insurance benefits, a difficult and adversarial process.”