Cycling Canada announces 2024 national racing calendar

On Thursday, Cycling Canada launched its 2024 national calendar. Jolène Dupuis, Cycling Canada’s events and officials manager said it should be an exciting and full season.

“After an action-packed 2023 season with events reaching coast to coast, we are pleased to announce our full calendar of national and international events for 2024,” she said. “Our domestic calendar has been built to complement the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, while also providing the best opportunities on home soil for Canadian riders across all disciplines and categories. We are looking forward to seeing more great racing and competitive spirit in the upcoming season.”

Track

The 2024 season will kick off on the track with the return of the elite and masters Canadian championships in Milton, ON, from January 5 to 7. Following this, the u-17, junior, and para Canadian track Championships will return for their second edition at the Vélodrome Sylvan Adams – Centre Multisports Desjardins in Bromont, QC, scheduled for March 29 to 31. During this period, the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton will gear up to host the final round of the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup from April 12 to 14.

MTB XCO

The Canada Cup mountain bike (MTB) cross-country Olympic (XCO) calendar will begin on May 18 and 19 in Oro Station, ON, before making stops in Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia. The series will then lead riders to Dieppe, NB, in preparation for the 2024 Canadian XCC & XCO MTB Championships in Kentville, NS, before culminating with the Canada Cup XCO finals in St. Félicien, QC, on August 24 and 25. Additionally, UCI cross-country short track (XCC) events will be integrated into four rounds of the Canada Cup series this year, and all junior events within the Canada Cup XCO series will meet a minimum UCI C2 level of sanction, including four stops with the UCI Junior Series.

MTB DH

Meanwhile, the Canada Cup downhill (DH) series will consist of six rounds spanning July and August, starting in Fernie, BC, on July 6 and 7 with the Dunbar Summer Series. The Canadian enduro MTB Championships will return to Whistler, BC, on July 28, and the Canadian downhill MTB Championships are scheduled for August 10 and 11 in Sun Peaks, BC. The downhill series will conclude for the first time in Mount Washington, BC, on August 24 and 25 with the Stevie Smith Memorial Canada Cup. Building upon its successful reintroduction to the national calendar this year, the 2024 Canadian XCM MTB Championships will make its debut in Thunder Bay, ON, on September 7, concluding the domestic MTB calendar.

Road

Road cycling will commence in Quebec with the Elite men’s Tour de Beauce from June 12th to 16th, followed by the Canadian Road Championships from June 21st to 24th, welcoming Elite, Junior, and Para athletes. The Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix will return to Vancouver, BC, on July 10th, while the Challenge Sprint and Tour de l’Abitibi will host their events from July 15th to 21st in Quebec. The Tour de Gatineau for pro women, which made a successful return in 2023 after a pandemic hiatus, will once again be on the calendar from September 6th to 8th, alongside the UCI World Tour events Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montreal and Quebec, scheduled for September 13th and 15th for the pro men.

Gravel

The gravel season will kick off with the Blue Mountain UCI Gravel World Series on June 15th, followed by the Canadian Gravel Championships in Calgary, AB, on June 16th.

BMX

The BMX racing calendar will feature consecutive weekends, starting with the Canadian Championships and the first round of the Canada Cup series in Vaudreuil-Solanges, QC, on the UCI-mandated weekend of July 6th and 7th. The series will then move west to Alberta, with stops in St. Albert on August 17th and 18th before concluding the domestic season in Red Deer on August 24th and 25th.

Para

The para-cycling calendar will commence and conclude in Quebec, beginning with the Canadian Track Championships in Bromont from March 29th to 31st, followed by the Challenge Gary Longhi in Montreal on May 4th and 5th, as part of the Défi Sportif AlterGo Paralympic Festival. The para-road season will conclude with the Canadian Championships in St. Georges from June 21st to 23rd.