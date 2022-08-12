Cycling Canada announces team for junior track worlds

Cycling Canada has announced the team representing Canada at the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel on August 24-27.

Carson Mattern, the current junior world champion,and nine-time junior national champion lead the ten-rider team along with Kiara Lylyk.

“This year’s cohort for Junior Track Worlds continues to show the strength of our development athletes in Canada,” national team coach Jenny Trew said. “The men’s team pursuit is the strongest we have seen in years, as it boasts three men who rode under 3:20 for their individual pursuits and the women are poised to perform well given the strength of the riders involved. Athletes are working well together and looking strong heading into the championships.”

The team headed to Israel is currently at a two-week training camp at the Mattamy National Cycling Center in Milton with Kinley Gibson and Richard Wooles.

2022 junior track world championship team

Charles Bergeron – Oakville, ON

Gavin Hadfield – Peterborough, ON

Madeline Lebreton – Mississauga, ON

Kiara Lylyk – Guelph, ON

Carson Mattern – Ancaster, ON

Vanessa Montrichard – Hamilton, ON

Campbell Parrish – Vancouver, BC

Pénélope Primeau – Rosemère, QC

Ethan Powell – Waterloo, ON

Taylor Tompkins – Peterborough, ON