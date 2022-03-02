Cycling Canada bans Russian and Belarusian national team riders from international events
Many other federations are taking similar actions
Following similar actions by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Union Cycliste International, Cycling Canada has issued a statement regarding the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes racing in Canada at UCI events.
Canada’s cycling body said that they will prohibit participation from Russian and Belarusian riders at all international events held here. This includes the upcoming UCI Track Nations Cup, to be held at Milton, ON at the Mattamy Athletic centre.
UCI withdraws all status of Russian and Belarusian pro teams, cancels events
There is no mention of further events, but as the situation evolves, Cycling Canada has said they will continue to monitor the situation.
Cycling Canada's Statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/vQoP5xxejJ
— Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) March 2, 2022