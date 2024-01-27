Cycling Canada permanently bans British Columbian former pro cyclist for sexual misconduct

Following a ruling by an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel, Alexander Amiri has been permanently barred from participating in Cycling Canada activities and events. The 27-year-old road cyclist from Victoria is now permanently ineligible as a coach, athlete, volunteer, or spectator, as per Cycling Canada’s statement on Friday. The panel determined that Amiri violated multiple sections of the 2021 Cycling Canada Code of Conduct and Ethics.

“Cycling Canada advises that Mr. Alexander Amiri of Victoria, BC, is permanently ineligible from all Cycling Canada, and affiliated, activities and events as a participant in any capacity, including coach, athlete, volunteer, employee, consultant, commentator, assistant or spectator,” the statement read. ‘This sanction is imposed based on the finding of an adjudicative Panel that Alexander Amiri breached various sections of the 2021 Cycling Canada Code of Conduct and Ethics. These breaches include, but are not limited to, sexual misconduct and grooming of a minor.”

The statement concluded by commending the courage of those who have come forward regarding this matter and will not comment further on this case out of respect for their privacy and confidentiality.