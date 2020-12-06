Cycling Monopoly is full of pro racing references

Monopoly, the 85 year old classic board game, has just been specially re-worked into a cycling themed adventure. There are hundreds of special edition Monopoly games, but this will be the first cycling edition of the Hasbro product.

The game, titled Monopoly Course (Monopoly Koers) is designed to tour the players through the greatest spring classics. “Think of legendary duels on La Redoute, demarrages on ‘De Muur’ or that one flat tyre on Carrefour de l’Arbre,” says Monopoly Belgium. “Visit the Kwaremont square, take a spin on the Vélodrome of Roubaix, climb up the Poggio and get a victory bonus! This Monopoly edition brings you all the beauty the spring races have to offer.”

Monopoly Course was designed with ambassadors Philippe Gilbert and Remco Evenepoel, who are featured on the front of the box. Gilbert posted a photo of himself signing a few boxes. “I’m really stoked to be featuring on one of my favourite family board games: Monopoly, the Cycling edition,” he said. According to Squadra Sports Management, the game has been in the works since summer 2019.

The €50 game, distributed in Belgium, was originally only made as a limited run. The monopoly store sold out so quickly that it is now offering gift vouchers for a second run of the game. “March 2021, in the run-up to the holy cycling week, there will be a second, limited edition due to high demand,” says Monopoly Belgium. For now, those looking for a Christmas gift can give the voucher and ask their cyclists friends to wait patiently.

There’s a pretty hefty Canadian shipping fee on the high-demand board game, but the limited run makes it somewhat of a collectors item. French-Canadians and those who took French in high school are in luck, as Cycling Monopoly comes in Dutch and French. There are also english translations of the Chance cards and the Community Chest cards in the manual if you have trouble remembering your passé composé and vocabulaire.