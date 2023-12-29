Cyclist sustains severe injuries in Sherbrooke police intervention; Quebec oversight agency launches investigation

After a cyclist sustained severe injuries in Sherbrooke during a police intervention, Quebec’s watchdog agency has begun an investigation.

The police oversight body has initiated an inquiry following a cyclist’s serious injury during a ticketing process. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) announced that six investigators are examining the incident involving Sherbrooke police, as disclosed in a recent news release. In Quebec, the BEI independently oversees investigations into incidents involving the police, specifically focusing on cases where individuals are injured or killed during police operations or while in custody. According to the BEI report, on December 26 at 11:50 a.m., officers identified a cyclist with an outstanding arrest warrant.

According to the release, authorities asked the cyclist to stop, but he continued on his way.

“The person then lost control of his bicycle and fell. The police then subdued the person and handcuffed him,” the statement continued. “The man in question was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.”

According to the BEI, he is now in stable condition.

Given the circumstances of the event, the BEI is conducting the investigation independently and is not seeking assistance from any police department.

The agency is asking that if anyone was a witness to the event, to contact the BEI on its website, www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.