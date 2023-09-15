Cyclists ride 850 km from Toronto to New York to support Campfire Circle

On Tuesday, September 19, a group of 41 dedicated cyclists will embark on a five-day, 850-kilometer journey from Toronto to New York City. Their mission: to raise crucial funds for Campfire Circle, a charitable organization that helps children affected by cancer or serious illness, along with their families, through transformative camp-inspired programs.

170 km a day with lots of climbing

Since 2018, the R2//NYC riders have embarked on this challenging route, going through Ontario, New York State, and Pennsylvania, all in support of Campfire Circle’s. This year, these riders will average 170 km per day and ascend 9,000 m over the course of five days—an accomplishment equivalent to scaling Mount Everest. The journey will culminate in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, where the cyclists will be warmly welcomed by their families, friends, and ardent supporters.

A million dollar goal

With a lofty fundraising goal of $1 million for this year’s ride, R2//NYC has already made an impressive start by securing $600,000 in donations. This sum translates to an incredible 240 weeks of play-based programs, enriching children’s hospital experiences, supporting community activities, and enabling unforgettable overnight camp adventures. In the previous year, these dedicated riders managed to raise an impressive $850,000 for the benefit of Campfire Circle.

Riding for kids

“With every ride, I remember how fortunate I am to be able to get on my bike and play. It motivates me to fundraise and reach our $1 million goal so that kids with cancer or serious illness have the same opportunities to play as I have,” Keld Juulsgaard, one of R2//NYC’s founding members, said.

“We’re so grateful for the support of R2//NYC cyclists who are helping to bring healing through happiness to kids and families across Ontario,” Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle, added. “These funds fuel our programs that improve kids’ overall well-being, help them build resiliency, and develop life-long friendships.”

Cyclists from all over Ontario

Riders from various communities across Ontario, including Toronto, Huntsville, and Caledon, are all united by a common purpose: to provide children affected by cancer or serious illness with the opportunity to simply be kids.

The R2//NYC journey kicks off with an official Rider send-off event on Tuesday, September 19, held at the Campfire Circle office located at 464 Bathurst Street in Toronto. The event is scheduled to run from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., featuring remarks at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Following this, riders will gather in the parking lot at 8:30 a.m. and commence their journey at 8:45 a.m.

To donate or learn more about R2//NYC, visit www.campfirecircle.com or follow @ride2newyorkcity on Instagram.