Cyclists were way faster than motorists at the Greater Victoria commuter challenge

Cyclists beat motorists in a race across town in the Greater Victoria commuter challenge on May 1. There were 20 different races between councilors, B.C. cabinet ministers and local personalities, and for the most part, bikes won. According to a report from CTV News, of the 20 pairs or challengers that went head to head, 17 were won on two wheels.

“We are always talking to members of the public about the benefits of choosing cycling as a means of getting around,” Capital Bike event manager Jordan Glowick said. “But sometimes it is hard to prove the immediate results of this choice. As we gear up for Spring GoByBike Week, the commuter challenge shows us how cycling allows you to beat the traffic and have a great time while doing it.”

Over the several years the event has existed, bikes have won 70 per cent of the time. The challenge is part of Spring GoByBike Week takes place from May 29 to June 4.

It’s good for your mental health, physical health and the environment,” Glowicki said.

“Last year for GoByBike Week we had 1,500 new riders,” he added. “Hopefully, getting this out there and kind of proving in a scenario like this, we’re kind of converting people to at least giving [cycling] a shot or working it into their regular routine.”