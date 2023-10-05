Demi Vollering and her dog broke the Internet in an amazing viral video

Dutch rider Demi Vollering has had an incredible season, which is now coming to a close. In 2023, she achieved a remarkable feat by triumphing in all three of the Ardennes classics: the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, and Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes. Furthermore, during July, she secured victory in the Dutch road race championships and followed it up with a spectacular win at the Tour de France Femmes.

Her SD Worx team dominated races all season, with her teammate Lotto Kopecky also having an incredible year. Kopecky won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Nokere Koerse, Tour of Flanders, the Simac Ladies Tour, and a bronze at the European Championship road race. In the summer, she also took the Belgian road title in both the time trial and road race and then went on to win the rainbow jersey at the road race in Glasgow. Kopecky won the first stage in the Tour de France Femmes, wore the yellow jersey for six days, and captured the green jersey while securing second place in the classification. Notably, she also snagged two world titles on the track.

As the season winds down, Vollering is looking forward to spending more time with her beloved pup, Flo. On World Animal Day, clad in her Dutch national championship kit, shared a heartwarming video of her adorable doggo, Flo, hanging onto her back as they went for a spin.

“Missing my great outdoor friend Flo,” the pro cyclist posted. “Can’t wait for all the off-season rides in the mountains with her.”

With 60,000 likes and shares across various social media platforms, Vollering, one of the most respected riders in the women’s professional peloton, has gained even more popularity.