Demi Vollering wins thrilling La Course finale

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) rode clean to claim victory in a thrilling and tactical edition of La Course on Saturday. The Dutch rider, led out by her world champion teammate Anna van der Breggen, sprinted from an elite group to take the win in the eighth edition of the Women’s World Tour race.

In 2022, La Course will give way to a longer stage race, as a women’s version of the Tour de France returns after decades off the race calendar.

How La Course unfolded

With only 107 km to race, La Course was tightly contested from start to finish. It took numerous attempts for any breakaway attempts to escape the peloton and, when Elena Pirrone (Valcar-Travel & Service) finally did, she was never allowed much more than one minute lead.

The group came back together at the entry to a 14-km finishing circuit a highly strategic battle ensued. Lucinda Brand was the first to attack up the 3-km Côte de la Fosse aux Loups, establishing the first of several small lead groups. With no team able to fully control the race and no lead group able to escape, the front of the race changed constantly through four ascents of Fosse aux Loups, steadily shedding riders with a relentless pace.

By the final climb a reduced lead group hit the base of la Fosse at speed. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was the first of the favourites to attack, making a move with two kilmetres left to go. This caused a split in the peloton that would never come back together. In the group with Niewiadoma, though, was a long list of pre-race favourites. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) were in the wheels, along with SD Worx’ Dutch duo of world champion Anna van der Breggen and Demi Vollering.

When no rider was willing to take initiative, the pace slowed with 500 m to go. This allowed Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo) to start bridging to the front group. Van der Breggen, sensing the threat from behind, opened the sprint. The world champion’s move forced Vos to respond, with Vollering following on Vos’ wheel.

Vollering surged at the line, passing Vos to take her first victory at La Course. Uttrup Ludwig followed in second, with Vos holding on for third ahead of van der Breggen in fourth.

Canadians at La Course

Team DSM’s Leah Kirchmann entered Saturday’s race as a potential favourite. The multiple-time Canadian road and TT national champion already has two podium finishes at La Course. In the inaugural edition, Kirchmann was 3rd. In 2019, the Manitoban was second behind Vos. This year, Kirchmann appeared to work for teammate Lianne Lippert, who sprinted with the lead group to finish 8th.

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) is the top Canadian finisher in 72nd. She’s followed by Emilie Fortin (Bizkaia-Durango) in 73rd, Kirchmann in 75th and Olivia Baril (Massi-Tactic Women) in 77th.

Results: 2021 La Course by Le Tour de France

1) Demi Vollering (SD Worx) 2:50:29

2) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) s.t.

3) Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

72) Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) +3:11

73) Emilie Fortin (Bizkaia-Durango) +3:30

75) Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM) +3:33

77) Olivia Baril (Massi-Tactic Women Team) +3:58

