Derek Gee fractures collarbone after crashing out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Derek Gee’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad came to an early halt after getting involved in a crash that saw him abandon. He wasn’t the only Canuck to have bad luck this weekend. During Sunday’s Kuurne – Brussel – Kuurne, with 156 km to go Riley Pickrell was in a crash and he climbed off the bike 19 km later. Pickrell sustained a broken scapula and ribs after his wipe-out.

According to a post from Israel – Premier Tech, a decision about surgery will be made soon. Gee also had a light contusion on his hand and a slight concussion, and his team monitor the latter closely.