Derek Gee fractures collarbone after crashing out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Israel - Premier Tech rider may undergo surgery, team monitoring injury
Derek Gee’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad came to an early halt after getting involved in a crash that saw him abandon. He wasn’t the only Canuck to have bad luck this weekend. During Sunday’s Kuurne – Brussel – Kuurne, with 156 km to go Riley Pickrell was in a crash and he climbed off the bike 19 km later. Pickrell sustained a broken scapula and ribs after his wipe-out.
Belgian opening weekend: van Aert adds Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne to palmares
According to a post from Israel – Premier Tech, a decision about surgery will be made soon. Gee also had a light contusion on his hand and a slight concussion, and his team monitor the latter closely.
Wishing @DerekGee7 a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/WIBxAIsBkr
— Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) February 24, 2024