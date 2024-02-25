Home > News

Derek Gee fractures collarbone after crashing out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Israel - Premier Tech rider may undergo surgery, team monitoring injury

Derek Gee
February 25, 2024
Share on SMS

Derek Gee’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad came to an early halt after getting involved in a crash that saw him abandon. He wasn’t the only Canuck to have bad luck this weekend. During Sunday’s Kuurne – Brussel – Kuurne, with 156 km to go Riley Pickrell was in a crash and he climbed off the bike 19 km later. Pickrell sustained a broken scapula and ribs after his wipe-out.

Belgian opening weekend: van Aert adds Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne to palmares

According to a post from Israel – Premier Tech, a decision about surgery will be made soon. Gee also had a light contusion on his hand and a slight concussion, and his team monitor the latter closely.