District attorney plans to charge teen as an adult after intentional hit-and-run of cyclist

The Las Vegas teenager that deliberately drove into a cyclist, killing him, will be charged as an adult, according to authorities. A video of the despicable incident resurfaced weeks after its initial broadcast on 8 News Now in August.

The fatal hit-and-run accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on August 14. Initially, law enforcement categorized the incident as a hit-and-run. However, in late August, an online video emerged, showing that the act may have been intentional.

Justice will be served

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson issued a statement on Monday regarding the hit-and-run incident that tragically claimed the life of 64-year-old Andreas Probst.

“I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once the investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed,” Wolfson said.

Teenager faces murder charge

According to 8 News Now, prosecutors have initiated charges within the juvenile system, with the possibility of further charges being added, as indicated in the statement released on Monday. The District Attorney’s Office had been pursuing the option of charging the teenager as an adult. In Nevada, when a 16-year-old or 17-year-old faces a murder charge, the case is automatically transferred to the adult legal system. This legal procedure is commonly referred to as “certification.”

In a disturbing video, two teenagers can be seen laughing as they intentionally drove their stolen car into Probst, a retired police chief, who was riding in the bike lane. The two teens had allegedly With a cellphone in hand, the passenger recorded the disturbing scene, sharing laughter and dialogue with the driver as they callously plotted harm against Probst. Their recorded conversation included phrases like “Ready?” and “Yeah, hit his ass.”

Moments later, their actions resulted in a collision with Probst, causing him to be thrown onto the car’s windshield before crashing to the ground.

According to the passenger who filmed the attack and goaded the driver to hit is still on the loose. The two teens had allegedly stolen several cars earlier in the day.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, police are still looking for the second boy who filmed the incident.“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is actively working to identify the passenger in the car,” the authorities said in a statement.